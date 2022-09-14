Shawnee Peak changing name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGETON, Maine (WABI) - Shawnee Peak announced on Wednesday that the ski area will return to its roots and once again be known as Pleasant Mountain.

As Maine’s first ski area, the name change honors its 84-year history and the mountain it calls home in Bridgton.

A new Pleasant Mountain logo and website were unveiled on Wednesday.

Full implementation of the new name and logo will be completed ahead of the winter ski season.

