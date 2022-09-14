Shawnee Peak changing name back to Pleasant Mountain

Shawnee Peak changes name
Shawnee Peak changes name(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, Maine (WABI) - Shawnee Peak announced on Wednesday that the ski area will return to its roots and once again be known as Pleasant Mountain.

As Maine’s first ski area, the name change honors its 84-year history and the mountain it calls home in Bridgton.

A new Pleasant Mountain logo and website were unveiled on Wednesday.

Full implementation of the new name and logo will be completed ahead of the winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.
Canada makes Queen’s funeral day a holiday for fed employees
Edward baker taken into custody
West Forks man now in custody after incident Wednesday morning
Maine Ocean
NTSB recommends inspections after sinking of fishing boat
Boy Scout uniform drive
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need