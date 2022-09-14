Plea deal for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault.

David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two counts of gross sexual assault last month.

The plea deal means Cyr doesn’t have to register as a sexual offender, the Bangor Daily News reported. Cyr maintains his innocence, his attorney said.

The charges came as the Maine National Guard is taking steps including partnering with the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault to improve its handling of sexual assault and harassment within its ranks.

This spring, Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a law that requires the attorney general to review the law enforcement response to sexual assault and harassment allegations, mandates an annual report to the Maine Legislature, and provides post-discharge travel funds for personnel to attend legal proceedings.

The charges levied against Cyr last year stemmed from an incident two years earlier in which he was accused of assaulting a woman while the two were out for drinks following a day of training in Washington County.

After Cyr was charged, the guard stripped him of his rank and banned him from drills. He was discharged in March.

