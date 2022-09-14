Mother, son arrested on drug charges in Washington County

The mother and son duo, plus two men from New York were taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home on Jacksonville Road in East Machias.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges.

61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking.

The four were taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home on Jacksonville Road in East Machias.

Authorities say they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and more than $2,400 of suspected drug proceeds during their search.

The combined street value of the drugs seized is more than $15,000.

All four were taken to Washington County Jail.

Bail for Henry and Howard has been set at $50,000, while bail for Davis and Ames are to be set by the court.

