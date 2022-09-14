Mother, son arrested on drug charges in Washington County
EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges.
61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking.
The four were taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home on Jacksonville Road in East Machias.
Authorities say they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and more than $2,400 of suspected drug proceeds during their search.
The combined street value of the drugs seized is more than $15,000.
All four were taken to Washington County Jail.
Bail for Henry and Howard has been set at $50,000, while bail for Davis and Ames are to be set by the court.
