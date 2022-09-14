A massive renovation proposal for Big Moose Mountain

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - That decision came earlier Wednesday from Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission for a massive renovation proposal for a ski resort on Big Moose Mountain near Greenville.

The 1,200-acre property will cost more than $113 million.

Big Lake Development Company has been seeking approval for new ski lifts and ziplines, a hotel, restaurant and event center, plus infrastructure improvements.

Those in support have been in favor of new jobs and an economic boost to the community.

Those against pointed to gaps in available financial information, and possible environmental issues.

The approval Wednesday comes with nearly 30 conditions including a final cost estimate for the project before construction can begin.

And, construction must start within two years and nearly completed within five years of the effective date of the permit.

