Man seriously injured, dog killed after truck hauling beagles in Maine crashes

A man was seriously injured when the truck he was in swerved and swiped a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike Wednesday morning.(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) - A man was seriously injured when the truck he was in swerved and swiped a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in Ogunquit.

According to authorities, 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia was driving north on the Turnpike when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Officials say he swerved the truck into the middle lane, swiping a tractor-trailer. After the collision, the truck rolled several times, throwing 23-year-old Jonah Hose from the car.

Hose was taken to a hospital in New Hampshire for serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, Maine State Police say Funkhouser was transporting 10 dogs in the back of the pickup. One dog was later found dead, but eight others were recovered.

Maine State Police say one other dog, named Whiskey, is still missing. The Ogunguit Fire Department says the dog could be anywhere, as recovered dogs were found as far as Ogunguit Beach and Wells. They ask people keep an eye out between Berwick Road and Captain Thomas.

Police add only one of the dogs had to be taken to a veterinarian and all have been reunited with Funkhouser.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

