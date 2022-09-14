Maine’s Childrens Alliance holds 2022 children’s convention

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 children’s convention took place Tuesday afternoon in Hallowell.

It started with an opening forum where people from different communities spoke about the work that they do

The theme of the convention is community.

According to the Maine Children’s Alliance, the focus is on policies, structures and systems to make sure children and families have the chance to get a good start in life.

Organizations working with immigrant refugees and in public health were all at the convention.

