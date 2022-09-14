Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom

Her father, who has dementia, accidentally sold the heirloom.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson woman is on the lookout for a family heirloom that was mistakenly sold this month.

Sherri Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built a large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago.

After using it for homework and playing in it growing up, Sawyer had hoped to keep the desk in the family.

However, her father, who has dementia, accidentally sold the desk on September 1 in Winterport.

Sawyer is willing to pay above the selling price.

”I am willing to pay double what the person bought it for in order to get this desk back,” Sawyer said. “It’s something from my childhood that I remember, it’s a staple memory of my childhood. It’s something that my dad built. He’s older, he’s not going to be here forever, and it’d just be nice to have that piece of furniture.”

If you purchased the desk or know who may have, you can reach out to Sherri Sawyer on Facebook or email us at the station at WABI@WABI.TV.

