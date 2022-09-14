Hannaford announces donation to Franklin Community Health Network

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford announced a big donation to Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington.

The $350,000 donation will support Maine Health’s Food As Medicine program.

It offers a one-year, free support for Franklin County individuals with one or more chronic health conditions who have limited access to healthy foods.

The pilot program was launched in June of this year and will source its healthy foods primarily from Good Shepherd.

Participants will also receive access to peer support, goal setting, healthy cooking classes, recipes, and menu planning with a health educator.

The funding will support a healthy meal delivery program for Mainers recently discharged from the hospital with certain heart disease diagnoses.

“The donations from both the Hannaford and Good Shepherd Food Bank are critical to this program. Health insurance right now doesn’t pay for this kind of program. So we’re using these dollars not only to pay for the program of food and the classes, but also to evaluate to see if it works, because we think eventually maybe health insurance should pay for this kind of program especially if it works really well,” said Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer, Mainehealth

Participants are referred to the program by healthcare providers.

