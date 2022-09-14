Hannaford announces donation to Franklin Community Health Network

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford announced a big donation to Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington.

The $350,000 donation will support Maine Health’s Food As Medicine program.

It offers a one-year, free support for Franklin County individuals with one or more chronic health conditions who have limited access to healthy foods.

The pilot program was launched in June of this year and will source its healthy foods primarily from Good Shepherd.

Participants will also receive access to peer support, goal setting, healthy cooking classes, recipes, and menu planning with a health educator.

The funding will support a healthy meal delivery program for Mainers recently discharged from the hospital with certain heart disease diagnoses.

“The donations from both the Hannaford and Good Shepherd Food Bank are critical to this program. Health insurance right now doesn’t pay for this kind of program. So we’re using these dollars not only to pay for the program of food and the classes, but also to evaluate to see if it works, because we think eventually maybe health insurance should pay for this kind of program especially if it works really well,” said Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer, Mainehealth

Participants are referred to the program by healthcare providers.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank makes big donation in Piscataquis County
Hale's Perspective: referee shortage
Maine Children's Alliance
Maine’s Childrens Alliance holds 2022 children’s convention
Breezy Overnight, Cooler & Windy Thursday