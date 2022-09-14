Good Shepherd Food Bank makes big donation in Piscataquis County
Sep. 14, 2022
Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank is making a big donation to fighting food insecurity in Piscataquis County.
They’re investing 100-thousand dollars to help the Piscataquis Regional Food Center with the launch of their *Community-Driven Strategies to End Hunger* initiative.
They will continue their work of looking for solutions specific to different regions.
