Parents of domestic violence victims repairing Harmony memorial, advocating for ankle monitors

HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 11 years since a mother and her two children were killed in a domestic violence incident in Dexter.

Now, the memorial built in Harmony honoring Amy, Coty, and Monica Lake needs repairs.

Vance Ginn lost his daughter Stephanie Gebo to domestic violence in 2015.

He and the Cambridge Lodge 157 are hosting a Chicken Fry ,Saturday, September 17th to raise money for the memorial.

They are planning to update all the wood to granite and add three benches with their names on them.

While Ginn and Amy’s parents, Linda and Ralph Bagley, say they are grateful for the community support, they are still pushing state officials to do more.

“One of the main goals that Ralph, myself and Linda have is the commitment to getting the ankle bracelet throughout the state of Maine as a bail condition. If the ankle bracelet was in the operation at the time that your family was taken from them, I wouldn’t be wearing a shirt. We wouldn’t be doing this memorial because they would be here,” said Vance Ginn, Stephanie’s father.

“I really believe that Amy, Cote, and Monica would be still here today. If he had, was required to have a ankle monitor as a part of his bail,” said Ralph Bagley, Amy’s father.

The Chicken Fry will take place this Saturday the 17th at noon on the basketball court in Harmony.

If you can’t make it but would like to donate you can call Vance at 876-3985

