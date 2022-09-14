Parents of domestic violence victims repairing Harmony memorial, advocating for ankle monitors

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 11 years since a mother and her two children were killed in a domestic violence incident in Dexter.

Now, the memorial built in Harmony honoring Amy, Coty, and Monica Lake needs repairs.

Vance Ginn lost his daughter Stephanie Gebo to domestic violence in 2015.

He and the Cambridge Lodge 157 are hosting a Chicken Fry ,Saturday, September 17th to raise money for the memorial.

They are planning to update all the wood to granite and add three benches with their names on them.

While Ginn and Amy’s parents, Linda and Ralph Bagley, say they are grateful for the community support, they are still pushing state officials to do more.

“One of the main goals that Ralph, myself and Linda have is the commitment to getting the ankle bracelet throughout the state of Maine as a bail condition. If the ankle bracelet was in the operation at the time that your family was taken from them, I wouldn’t be wearing a shirt. We wouldn’t be doing this memorial because they would be here,” said Vance Ginn, Stephanie’s father.

“I really believe that Amy, Cote, and Monica would be still here today. If he had, was required to have a ankle monitor as a part of his bail,” said Ralph Bagley, Amy’s father.

The Chicken Fry will take place this Saturday the 17th at noon on the basketball court in Harmony.

If you can’t make it but would like to donate you can call Vance at 876-3985

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank makes big donation in Piscataquis County
Hale's Perspective: referee shortage
Maine Children's Alliance
Maine’s Childrens Alliance holds 2022 children’s convention
Hannaford
Hannaford announces donation to Franklin Community Health Network
Breezy Overnight, Cooler & Windy Thursday