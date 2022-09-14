Canada makes Queen’s funeral day a holiday for fed employees

Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.
Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.(The Royal Family / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a holiday so that federal employees can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Trudeau also said he’s working with the provinces on a possible public holiday for other workers but Canada’s two most populous provinces declined to make it a holiday.

The late queen was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Edward baker taken into custody
West Forks man now in custody after incident Wednesday morning
Maine Ocean
NTSB recommends inspections after sinking of fishing boat
Boy Scout uniform drive
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need
Her father, who has dementia, accidentally sold the heirloom.
Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom