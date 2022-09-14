Brightening Skies and Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure and its associated upper level energy will move to our north and east this morning. We’ll start with clouds and the chance for some scattered showers this morning. Shower chances will taper off by lunchtime or so followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. As the area of low pressure exits, we’ll have high pressure building in behind it and between the two systems, they will produce a gusty, westerly wind during the day today with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This breeze will help to dry things out today and we’ll feel humidity levels dropping as the day progresses. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. A secondary cold front will move through the area later today and tonight. This will usher much cooler and less humid air into the region overnight and set us up with a fall-like end to the week. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s. The wind will remain gusty tonight with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible through the nighttime hours.

Our Thursday will be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s from north to south across the state. With low pressure to our east and high pressure building in from the west, the wind will remain gusty Thursday which will make it feel even cooler. A northwest wind Thursday could gust to 25-35 MPH at times. Friday looks great too with sunshine, breezy and cool conditions. Friday’s highs will again be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. High pressure will bring us a nice start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday and temperatures in the 60s. Uncertainty enters the forecast Sunday as some of the computer models are hinting at more clouds and the chance of showers mainly during the morning hours. We’ll keep you posted as we get a bit closer.

Today: Scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. Turning breezy and less humid. Highs between 68°-77°. West wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows between 45°-51°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs between 56°-66°, coolest north. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Morning showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

