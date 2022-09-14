Breezy Overnight. Cooler & Windy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit just to our northeast. There is a secondary cold front that is beginning to move from northwest to southeast. This front will bring us cooler & less humid conditions as we go into the end of the week. The rest of tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows that will range from the upper 30s across the north to the low 50s closer to the coast. Winds will turn out of the northwest overnight and will continue to gust up to 30-35 mph.

High pressure will begin to move out of the Great Lakes on Thursday. This high will continue to interact with the exiting low to produce another day with strong winds. Northwest gusts on Thursday will be strongest over the Crown of Maine where gusts could range from 30-40 mph. Closer to the coast, gusts will reach 25-35 mph. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies and very Fall-like highs only in the 50s and 60s. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be on the chillier side ranging from the 30s over the north to the low 40s near the coast.

By Friday it will still be breezy & cooler with mostly sunny skies. NW winds will gust up to 25 mph and highs will once again range from the 50s across the north to the upper 60s closer to the coast. Another night with chilly lows back down into the 30s and 40s.

The high will stick around into Saturday meaning mostly sunny skies will continue. Temperatures should improve by the weekend returning closer to seasonable in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be the potential for a few scattered showers on Sunday.

Low pressure will move out of the Great Lakes on Monday. This will bring the chance for showers with highs mostly in the 60s through Wednesday. Drier conditions by the second half of next week and we will be watching the potential for a return to Summer-like temperatures by the first weekend of Fall.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 30s over the far north to the low 50s near the coast. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 30-35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Breezy NW wind with gusts from 30-40 mph over the north, 25-35 mph near the coast.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s & 60s. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Chilly start to the day. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few passing showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

