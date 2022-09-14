Bread of Life Ministries is honoring their founder after three decades with the organization

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Bread of Life Ministries have been providing food, shelter and other resources to people in need. they are honoring the woman who started it all, 38 years ago.

“I didn’t see hunger or lack of shelter, I saw people who needed other people and needed to talk,” said Carolyn Neighoff, the founder of the organization

That was three decades ago. Soon after talking to the people, Carolyn Neighoff learned they needed food and a place to stay. She said she knew it was her calling from God to help.

“People need a place to stay, because you can feed them all you want but if they don’t have a place to stay, they are not going to change their lives,” Neighoff said.

Changing lives became an important part of what the organization. As the Human Resources and shelter Director, Laura Briggs says each person walks in with different goals.

“Case managers will sit with each individual person and have a one-on-one meeting with them so that they can determine what their needs are. Maybe when somebody comes in, if they don’t have a job, employment may be their first goal,” Briggs said.

The shelter can house 44 people at once including the 14-bed space for veterans in a separate unit.

They have a soup kitchen and clothing available for their guests. Victoria Abbott says they have provided for thousands over the years, and many come back to volunteer and to pay it forward.

“It’s hundreds a year through our shelters for sure. Our soup kitchen is feeding 100 to 140 a day,” Abbott said.

She is the new executive director, taking over where Neighoff left off. Just like Neighoff, she says it takes a village.

“It’s not just me, it’s all the staff who came from the organization. we are here for you. we are going to meet you where you are at. We are going to look at your goals and fulfil your goals. We are going to get you into housing or get you where you want to be,” she said.

In the meantime, she hopes Neighoff gets the rest she deserves and knows they will continue the good work she started many years ago.

“Well, she lives on a lake, a beautiful lake, and she says she swims once in the summer. You know what I hope for her, is that she swims more and enjoys her family. I mean she does, she is a wonderful woman, and she is so giving and gives so much of herself that I want her to enjoy, enjoy life,” Abbott concluded.

