UPDATE: Police makes arrests in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Police say two men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Auburn Monday.

They say just after noon they were dispatched to the area of 752 Washington Street N for a report of a shooting.

They received multiple reports of gun shots and seeing a male bleeding, running from the scene.

Police also got a call from a man saying he was shot in the chest and arm.

After a brief search they say they found three men who were involved and a fourth man who had fired the shots.

They say three of them known to 19-year-old Steven Beauregard, the homeowner of 752 Washington Street, arrived in a vehicle at the residence demanding money allegedly owed to them from illegal drug trafficking.

Two began threatening the homeowner, trying to force their way in while armed with a baseball bat and a gun.

Police say the homeowner fired two shots from inside his home through the front door, striking 20-year-old Kameron Michaud of Augusta.

Michaud was taken to the hospital where he remains with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Beauregard had and active traffic warrant unrelated to this incident and was arrested on the outstanding warrant and taken to Androscoggin County Jail.

Sebastian Barron, 20, of Augusta is facing multiple charges and is being held on $2,000 cash bail at Androscoggin County Jail.

The third male has not been charged.

This remains an active investigation with additional charges expected.

