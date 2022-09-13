Still Humid Today, A Few Afternoon Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the morning progresses followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon as low pressure approaches. The increasing clouds will keep things a bit cooler today with most spots in the low to mid-70s for highs. Coastal areas will be a bit cooler though with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° due to the clouds, some areas of fog and a light southeast breeze off the water. As low pressure approaches today, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers developing during the afternoon time with the better chance being later in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall with any showers that develop could be heavy at times too. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue tonight as the area of low pressure moves through the region. Rain could again be heavy at times with any showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid-60s.

Low pressure will move to our north and east Wednesday. We’ll start with clouds and lingering showers Wednesday morning. Shower chances will taper off by lunchtime or so followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. As low pressure exits, we’ll have high pressure building in behind it and between the two systems, they will produce a gusty, westerly wind during the day Wednesday with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. The gusty breeze will help to dry things out and we’ll feel humidity levels dropping during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s from north to south across the state. A secondary cold front will move through the area Wednesday night. Cooler and very refreshing air will move in behind the secondary front, making for a fall-like end to the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to mid-60s. With low pressure to our east and high pressure building in from the west, the wind will remain gusty Thursday which will make it feel even cooler. A northwest wind Thursday could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. Friday looks great with sunshine and highs mainly in the 60s. The dry and fall-like weather continues into the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine expected Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s.

Today: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers possible this afternoon. Humid. Highs between 67°-77°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows between 58°-64°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Turning breezy and less humid. Highs between 68°-76°. West wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

