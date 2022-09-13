Showers & Storms Overnight. Pleasant Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region as our next system moves into western New England. An area low-pressure system will continue to move eastwards with an associated cold front that will bring the chance for showers & thunderstorms beginning after sunset in western Maine and will spread north & east overnight. A few of the storms across western Maine will be on the stronger side. As the showers & storms move northeast, they will weaken and should reach the greater Bangor area closer to midnight. Rainfall totals look to be light with most locations only expecting a few hundredths. Highest amounts will be over northern and western communities where up to a quarter inch of rain is likely. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s & 60s with areas of patchy fog.

Once the front clears and the low lifts to our northeast, skies will be clearing, and the humidity will be dropping. There will be a few early morning showers on Wednesday, but the rest of the day will be dry with highs mostly in the 70s. High pressure will begin to move in behind the low and the interaction between the pair will produce breezy conditions both Wednesday & Thursday. Westerly winds on Wednesday will gust around 20-30 mph.

A secondary cold front will sweep in from the northwest Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning ahead of the high pressure. This will bring a much cooler & drier airmass to the region. Both Thursday and Friday will have mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Lows will also be dropping down into the upper 30s and 40s. Thursday will have the strongest winds of the week as northwesterly gusts will range from 30-40 mph.

The high will stick around into Saturday meaning mostly sunny skies will continue. Temperatures should improve by the weekend returning closer to seasonable in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be the potential for a few scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures by early next week could trend on the warmer side with a lot of locations trying for the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with the chance for showers & storms. Lows in the 50s and 60s with patchy fog. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning showers followed by increasing sunshine. The humidity will be dropping with highs in the 70s. Breezy west wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Breezy NW wind with gusts from 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few passing showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

