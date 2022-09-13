September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you love chocolate and milkshakes, well today is your day to treat yourself!

It’s national chocolate milkshake day today.

We stopped by at Jimmie’s in Brewer to indulge our sweet tooth.

Lillian Blakeman of Jimmies said, “We always make sure that we give like quality scoops here. They’re always a perfect texture. We actually have two types of chocolate ice cream for a milkshake so we can do softer shakes. And then we can do harder scooped shakes. Most time people get hard served. I think those taste a little better. They go perfect with a burger.”

They say the quality of their scoops really make for a great chocolate shake.

Jimmies is open from 10am -7:30pm every day.

