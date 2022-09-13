Local cancer volunteer details how “Cancer Moonshot” will help

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Biden is in Boston today making another push for his “Cancer Moonshot” which he hopes will, “end cancer as we know it.”

Part of the president’s plan is to use funding already passed by Congress for cutting-edge research in prevention, early detection, and treatments.

The speech comes on the 60th Anniversary of President John F Kennedy’s famous “Moonshot” speech.

We spoke to Matt Dexter of Bangor who is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

He’s in Washington DC with 600 other volunteers from around the country to talk to political leaders to ask them to support cancer fighting public policy.

He says, “It’s a huge testament to the direction that we’re and what previous advocacy work meant. I don’t think we could ever have gotten to where we are now without the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network doing what we’re doing so there’s a long way to go but the announcement menas that less people will be diagnosed with and less children, like I was, will lose a mother from cancer, so, it’s reassuring that our voices are being heard.”

