Police say teen never arrived at destination after getting in Uber vehicle

By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her destination.

Police believe she may have been trying to get to a location on Avalon Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from her home.

Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The community guidelines posted on Uber’s website state riders must be at least 18 years old to ride alone.

“Account holders can’t request a ride or delivery for someone under the age of 18 who will not be accompanied by either the account holder or another adult during the ride,” the policy states.

WVLT reached out to Uber for a comment but didn’t receive a response.

