Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta.

In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff.

They say thanks to swift actions and immediate reporting of this incident, officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile.

They are working with the school, parents and the student involved, all of whom are working very cooperatively with them.

School operations and classes at all of our Augusta Schools will not be disrupted nor with there be any changes to schedules as a result of this investigation.

