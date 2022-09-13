Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash

(MGN)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash.

It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say that one of the vehicles crossed the center line and that speed may also be a factor.

