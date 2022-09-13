Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City officials say Bangor Public Works will be closing Valley Avenue from 14th Street extension to Nelson Street for Culvert replacements for Monday and Tuesday.

They ask motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as you will not be able to pass and to please follow all signage.

You can call 992-4500 for questions or concerns.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.