New York man drowns in Mooselookmeguntic Lake

RANGELY PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is dead after drowning in a Rangeley Plantation lake Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old Eric Werthman of Glenford told his wife he was going for a swim in the Mooselookmeguntic Lake off the Bemis Road just after 2:00.

Officials say after he didn’t return, his wife found him face down in the water.

She pulled him to shore and began CPR until first responders arrived.

Officials are considering Werthman’s death an accident.

