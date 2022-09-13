New York man drowns in Mooselookmeguntic Lake

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELY PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is dead after drowning in a Rangeley Plantation lake Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old Eric Werthman of Glenford told his wife he was going for a swim in the Mooselookmeguntic Lake off the Bemis Road just after 2:00.

Officials say after he didn’t return, his wife found him face down in the water.

She pulled him to shore and began CPR until first responders arrived.

Officials are considering Werthman’s death an accident.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

September 12 is national Milkshake Day!
September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!
Increased traffic in Bangor Monday and Tuesday
Part of Valley Ave. in Bangor closed Tuesday
Ellsworth food pantry holding "Fill the Grand" Food Drive campaign
Ellsworth’s Grand Theater looking to fill seats with donations
Bangor schools introduce new diversity initiative
Bangor School Dept. introduces new diversity initiative