New Fitness Court opens in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden has a new way for the community to get outside and get active.

Located at the Hampden VFW, the new Fitness Court is free to the public 24/7 anytime during the year.

The court is meant to be for people aged 14 and up.

It’s also adaptable to several different fitness levels.

The court is the second of its kind in the state and Community Health Options is hopeful to expand the courts all over the state.

“We have a mission to improve health outcomes and also lower the total cost of care and improve the experience and really the quality of life of Maine people and that fits so this court fits well within that mission. Because we wanted to make it accessible to everyone,” said Kevin Lewis, the CEO of Community Health Options.

This was all made possible by a partnership between the town of Hampden, Community Health Options, and the National Fitness Campaign.

The other fitness court is located in Lewiston.

For more information on these courts, you can visit https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/maine

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.