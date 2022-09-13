Milo elementary school to be remote this week

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo elementary students will be remote this week.

We spoke to the Superintendent Michael Wright who says ..”41 has decided to go remote through Wednesday because of sickness, largely of the COVID variety, leading to an inability to safely and adequately staff our schools.”

They will be remote until at least Wednesday and then they will evaluate further.

They say they plan to come back in person on Thursday as long as numbers allow.

In a Facebook post they say “We understand this is not ideal. We are sad to be remote already. We love our Milo Elementary students! Thank you for your patience and working with us during trying times.”

They are asking parents to email them if their student tests positive for COVID-19 so they know what their numbers look like.

Staff who is not sick are in today working and putting together packets for students for the week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.