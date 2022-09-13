Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night...

The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close..

certainly an eventful year.

REO Speedwagon and Styx and Loverboy play this Sunday night.

Then a week from Thursday the outdoor series of shows end with Stevie Nicks and her opening act Vanessa Carlton.

Organizers told TV5 through the summer construction work caused them to backload their slate of events...

Still a few chances to take in a show if you haven’t yet... that’s before things move inside to places like hte cross center right down the road...

