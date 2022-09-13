Ellsworth’s Grand Theater looking to fill seats with donations

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - On September 23, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth is holding its first-ever “Fill the Grand” Food Drive campaign.

The organization says the goal is to fill every one of the Grand Theater’s 400 seats with either food or funding.

Doing so would raise $10,000-worth of food or monetary donations.

Loaves and Fishes doesn’t receive any federal or local funding, and says it’s what makes fundraisers like this so important.

”All of our budget is from private donations and grants that we write, or fundraisers that we do,” Board President Andy Matthews said. “And for people to see the need in a different way, to be part of it, is really huge for the community to come together and support us.”

The Grand will be open for donation drop-offs on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can also drop off donations to Loaves and Fishes ahead of time at their location at 119 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth.

