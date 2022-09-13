Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine

Blaze Pizza (Source: WECT)
Blaze Pizza (Source: WECT)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations.

Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland.

Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida.

The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and sugar. The company touts “real ingredients,” adding they create their salad dressings, leaving out artificial preservatives.

The locations are the first for the state and add to the few that exist in New England. Currently, there are five locations in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

