Black Bears prepare for second FBS opponent of the season

Black Bears face Boston College Eagles on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine was looking for offense down 7-0 to Colgate at halftime on Saturday.

“Somebody’s got to be the guy who gives a spark, not somebody that waits for the spark. I don’t want to sit there and wait and think ‘hey, I’ve got to wait for this to happen for it to start.’ I’m not usually waiting for anything to happen. I’m trying with the whole offense to go in and make something happen,” said Joe Fagnano, senior quarterback.

The Black Bears woke up with 18 points the rest of the way, but fell short, 21-18 to the Raiders.

“I think we realized what we’re capable of in the second half, for sure. Tightening things up, we did a good job of that in the second half. We’ve got to start the game the same way we started the second half,” said Zavier Scott, graduate student wide receiver.

Now, Maine faces its second FBS opponent in three games, the Boston College Eagles.

“They have a veteran defense, a very good group, a lot of returning players who have played a lot of football. They have experience, but we have experience as well. At the end of the day, it is Boston College. A lot of people say it’s a higher level, but they’re football players just like us. We’re going to go out there, execute our gameplan to the best of our ability, and come away with a win,” said Shawn Bowman, senior tight end.

The Black Bears are remaining confident moving forward from an 0-2 start.

Kickoff between the Black Bears and Eagles is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Chestnut Hill, Mass. The game will be on NESN.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

