Bangor man joins nearly 600 volunteers asking Congress to make fighting cancer a national priority

WASHINGTON, DC (WABI) - Nearly 600 Volunteers are speaking to Congress to ask lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.

Among them is Matt Dexter of Bangor.

“It is such an incredible opportunity in such an energizing atmosphere here right now,” Dexter said.

He tells us that everyone by his side in DC comes with their own “why.”

“My why started when my mother Christine passed away from cancer. She was 47. She had stomach cancer, and it was a relatively rare form. It was hard to diagnose. And as a 13-year-old learning about the news, and all of the surgeries that she went through, I was confused. I was angry. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Dexter.

Volunteers are addressing continued support for research and cancer prevention.

In addition to these goals, the volunteers are also bringing forth the Diverse Trials Act.

Something Dexter believes will impact Maine greatly.

“Because in essence, it ensures that all of the great research and the clinical trials we’re doing is equitably available and distributed, especially those in rural parts of the country and rural Maine,” said Dexter.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 3,500 hundred Mainers will die of cancer in 2022.

Dexter alongside other volunteers say they need your help in the fight to end cancer.

To learn more, you can visit fightcancer.org

