425 newly recorded COVID cases

10 additional deaths according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released COVID case numbers and related deaths according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 425 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday, according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC.

There are also 10 additional deaths.

At last report, the Maine CDC was reporting 175 people in the hospital with the virus.

19 people were in critical care.

Two people were on ventilators.

