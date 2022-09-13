425 newly recorded COVID cases
10 additional deaths according to Maine CDC
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - There are 425 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday, according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC.
There are also 10 additional deaths.
At last report, the Maine CDC was reporting 175 people in the hospital with the virus.
19 people were in critical care.
Two people were on ventilators.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.