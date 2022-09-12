Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Portland just after 1 a.m. Monday on Wharf Street.

Police say two officers were on foot patrol in the area and heard the gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times on Wharf Street near Union Street.

Moments later they found a 22-year-old woman from Portland who had also been shot multiple times.

Police say it appears the woman walked to the corner of Fore and Union streets before collapsing.

Investigators are now on the scene looking for evidence.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information to call them at (207) 874-8575.

