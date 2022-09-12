Showers & Storms Return By Tuesday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will gradually move to our east this evening. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows that will range from the 50s to the low 60s. There will be patchy areas of fog overnight with a light & variable wind.

Our next system that will bring us the chance for showers & storms along with a cool down is currently sitting over the Great Lakes. This low-pressure system will continue to move eastwards this evening and into Tuesday. Tuesday will have a dry and mostly sunny start to the day. It will continue to be humid, and highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. As the low approaches from the west, clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon. An associated cold front will move across the state from west to east late Tuesday. This front will bring the chance for showers & thunderstorms beginning by midafternoon over the west and then will spread into central & eastern Maine late Tuesday night. A few of the storms across western Maine will be on the stronger side.

Once the front clears and the low lifts to our northeast, skies will be clearing, and the humidity will be dropping. There will be a few early morning showers on Wednesday, but the rest of the day will be dry with highs mostly in the 70s. High pressure will begin to move in behind the low and the interaction between the pair will produce breezy conditions both Wednesday & Thursday. WNW gusts could range from 30-40 mph.

A secondary cold front will sweep in from the northwest Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning ahead of the high pressure. This will bring a much cooler & drier airmass to the region. Both Thursday and Friday will have mostly sunny skies with highs that will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Lows will also be dropping down into the upper 30s and 40s. A nice taste of Fall coming by the end of the week.

The high will stick around into Saturday meaning mostly sunny skies will continue. Temperatures should improve by the weekend returning closer to seasonable in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be the potential for a few scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures by early next week could trend on the warmer side with a lot of locations trying for the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with lows in the 50s and 60s. Light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning. Clouds increase during the afternoon with showers & storms by the evening. A humid day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. SE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning showers followed by increasing sunshine. The humidity will be dropping with highs in the 70s. Breezy west wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Breezy NW wind with gusts from 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few passing showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

