Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cuts ribbon at new home

Rize CoWorking Ribbon Cut
Rize CoWorking Ribbon Cut(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cut the ribbon to welcome the community to their new home.

Just a mile and a half down the road from their previous building, the new home looks to provide several amenities.

“We have several different seating styles there. So, anything from a regular desk, a bar setting, kitchen table setting, and sit/stand desks as well,” said co-owner Ashleigh Briggs.

One of the biggest changes is a much larger parking space.

Rize is a space where remote workers, local businesses and more can have a new space to work and network.

Catering to different working styles, it aims to provide a unique environment.

“We try to provide a space that’s like working from home but out of the home, so you get the best of both worlds,” said Briggs.

The ability to accommodate different working styles goes beyond just seating arrangements.

“And one of the unique things about our spaces is we’re open 24/7 for our members so you can work when you want and when it’s going to work for you and your family,” Briggs added.

To top it all off it has a very friendly mascot.

Teddy is the office dog who roams around the building sporting a dashing Boston Bruins bowtie.

“He comes to work most days with us and greets everybody and he always has little bow tie on so he’s nice and formal,” said Briggs while holding Teddy.

The new space is located at 735 Main Street in Bangor.

