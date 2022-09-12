Private, chef catered meal up for grabs in fundraiser raffle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Christine B. Foundation is hosting an online raffle and fundraiser to help support their nutritional support program. The raffle will include a private, three-course meal created by culinary chef, Brian Ross and served in a private Bangor home waited on by CBF Volunteers.

“Every year 1,000 Mainers contact The Christine B. Foundation for nutritional support as they face a cancer diagnosis. We need our community’s help and we felt this fundraiser would be a perfect way to receive assistance while also offering something nice to our supporters,” said Christine B. Foundation Executive Director, Matt Dexter

Prior to becoming Christine B. Foundation’s cancer and nutrition distribution coordinator, Chef Brian Ross amazed countless Mainers with his culinary art. He is a CBF staff member, cancer survivor, and Bangor native.

“I am so excited about this evening and even more so about the end results that everyone who buys a ticket will share in. By feeding six we will feed thousands!” said Brian Ross.

Additional information about the raffle:

The winner may invite up to five additional guests to attend.



Three courses will be woven through the evening. Chef Brian will stir up a menu around your party’s palate and preferences. Choosing from themes like Italian cuisine to Maines seafood and American BBQ to Middle Eastern dishes.



Tickets are $20 each with a goal of selling 500 tickets



The raffle drawing is on Friday, September 16 and dinner will be scheduled for a day prior to October.

All proceeds benefit Christine B Foundation, to enter the raffle and learn more, visit https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/chrisbfund1/Campaign/Details

The Christine B. Foundation (CBF) is a service-providing nonprofit, building a community of support for those affected by cancer. Christine was a mother, sister, wife, and friend to many, who lost her battle with stomach cancer at the age of 47. Since 2014, patients with cancer and their families have accessed nutrition assistance, cancer conferences, and referral coordination at no-cost through CBF.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact sarah@chrisbfund.org

