Massachusetts sex offender arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts sex offender has been arrested in Norway, Maine.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old John Bastian is facing charges of indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child.

U.S. Marshals say they were able to take Bastian into custody without incident.

Bastian is charged as a fugitive from justice pending his extradition back to Massachusetts.

