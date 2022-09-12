Massachusetts sex offender arrested in Maine

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts sex offender has been arrested in Norway, Maine.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old John Bastian is facing charges of indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child.

U.S. Marshals say they were able to take Bastian into custody without incident.

Bastian is charged as a fugitive from justice pending his extradition back to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Husson hosts RALI Cares exhibit
Husson University hosts exhibit to help identify drug use in young adults
MILKSHAKE
September 12 is national Milkshake Day!
RIZE
Rize Coworking & Collaboration holds ribbon cutting for new Bangor location
PANTRY
Ellsworth food pantry holding "Fill the Grand" Food Drive campaign