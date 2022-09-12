Husson University hosts exhibit to help identify drug use in young adults

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An exhibit at Husson University today helped people identify possible warning signs of drug use in young adults.

“Substance use is unfortunately incredibly common across our country and there’s a significant amount of stigma. Because of the stigma surrounding substance use, people don’t receive the help that they need,” said Associate Professor of Pharmacy at Husson Shannon James.

The prescription Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine and Code 3 are teaming up to try and change that.

“It started with the sheriff’s department in Maryland, we were experiencing a large number of teen overdose deaths in bedrooms. We figured as law enforcement we had all this information so, how do we get it into the hands of the parents and the educators. We came up with the idea of the trailer, said Joseph Abdalla, executive director of Code 3.

The trailer was parked at Husson University Monday giving students, staff, and members the community an opportunity to see possible signs of opioid misuse.

Those include packaging materials, paraphernalia and where they could be hiding.

“The packaging material, which hasn’t changed since the ‘60s, is kind of discarded as indiscriminate trash. It’s one of the things that moms said they saw every single day, had no idea what it was, and they’re red flag indicators, and it’s so easy to spot if you know what you’re looking for,” Abdalla said.

James says this information is not only important for pharmacy or nursing students but also the general public.

“The more we are able to educate our community members so that family members, friends, roommates are able to identify the signs and substance misuse. They’ll be able to sort of point those individuals in the right direction to receive help,” James said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.