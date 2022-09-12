Decreasing clouds today, showers on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is sitting off to our east. It will hang on long enough to bring us another nice day. A few showers and clouds this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s to low 80s. Calm and foggy conditions are expected overnight.

A low pressure system will approach the northeast on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and showers are expected. A few thunderstorms are possible across western Maine. Heavier showers will move through Tuesday night. A few showers will linger in northern and eastern Maine Wednesday morning, otherwise mostly sunny skies are expected. A cold front will pass on Wednesday and a cooler air mass will follow. Lots of sunshine is expected on Thursday and Friday, but highs will drop into the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 60s and 70s will return by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers this morning then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs 73-83°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 55-61. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Morning fog then mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 67-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s west to low 70s near the coast. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5-15+.

