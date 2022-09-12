17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.(Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021.

The Akron Police Department and USMS joined the investigation last week and found the girl in Akron on Sept. 12, 2022.

“The speed at which the investigation developed over the last week, and a recovery was able to happen in this case was exceptional,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our officers should be commended for recovering this child swiftly and safe.”

Officials said an “adult relative” of Shawna was also arrested on outstanding warrants during the teen’s recovery, adding that further charges are pending investigation.

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
LIVE: In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee