Three hurt in Fairfield crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night.

It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m.

Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with Chamberlain’s passenger.

They’ve since been released.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues but it appears driver fatigue may be a factor.

