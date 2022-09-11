Sunny and warm today with clouds rolling in overnight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, high pressure persists as we continue to see dry and warm weather. We wake up to fog but once that burns off sunshine returns. We will start to see clouds approach from west to east headed into tonight. High temperatures reach the mid 80′s for inland areas and upper 70′s to low 80′s along the coastline. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph, overnight lows are bit balmy, only dropping into the lower 60′s.

Monday, mostly cloudy skies to partly skies, high pressure begins to depart the region and we will see clouds increase overnight Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday get into the lower 80′s, with winds out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Tuesday, we wake up cloudy and rainy as a low-pressure system passes to our northwest. Scattered showers continue through Tuesday and tapper off Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures for Tuesday only get into the mid 70′s, and overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tapering off in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s, lows drop into the low to mid 50′s. Thursday, we clear out quite nicely and humilities drop, making it feel very fall like, high temperatures only reach the mid to upper 60′s and overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40′s. Friday, we continue to see nice dry weather, with high temperatures reaching the mid 60′s.

TODAY: Morning fog will burn off before 9 am, becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, winds will be out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach between 80-86.

TONGIHT: winds will be out of the W at around 5-10mph.Overnight lows drop between 58-64.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, becoming cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach between 75-83, winds are out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 57-62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, high temperatures reach between 71-78, overnight lows drop between 59-64.

WEDNEDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tapering off late in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s and lows drop into the low to mid 50′s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, highs reach the mid 60′s to low 70′s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60′s.

