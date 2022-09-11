Remembering the Mainers killed in 9/11 attacks

Maine (WMTW) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers were able to overpower the hijackers on the flight.

Six Mainers were among those killed in the attack.

Robert Jalbert, of Lewiston, was on United Flight 175 that hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.

James Roux, of Portland, was also on United Flight 175. An avid hiker, Roux was on his way to climb the Himalayas.

Robert and Jacqueline Norton, of Lubec, were on American Airlines Flight 11 when it hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. The husband and wife were traveling to their son’s wedding in California.

Commander Robert Schlegel grew up in Gray. A career Navy man, Schlegel was posted at the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

Stephen Ward, of Gorham, had just moved to New York City to work for the bond firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Ward was one of the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees killed in the north tower of the World Trade Center.

