Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival

The event celebrated a key dairy export.
The event celebrated a key dairy export.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Maine Cheese Festival was held in Pittsfield Sunday.

Manson Park was full of agricultural vendors and artisans, as well as ice cream, live music and baby goats.

Guests could fill their bags with savory cheeses while also learning about and supporting local Maine businesses.

Pineland Farms, a Bangor cheese manufacturer, told us that they buy all of their milk directly from local farms, to make fresh cheese for the shelves of Maine grocery chains such as Hannaford’s.

Vendors say it’s a great opportunity to interact with their customers and community directly.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Some members weren't born yet the day of the attacks, but expressed the importance to "never...
Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11
Belfast 9/11 memorial
Day of remembrance in Belfast
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Three hurt in Fairfield crash
On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers...
Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail