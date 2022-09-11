Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Maine Cheese Festival was held in Pittsfield Sunday.

Manson Park was full of agricultural vendors and artisans, as well as ice cream, live music and baby goats.

Guests could fill their bags with savory cheeses while also learning about and supporting local Maine businesses.

Pineland Farms, a Bangor cheese manufacturer, told us that they buy all of their milk directly from local farms, to make fresh cheese for the shelves of Maine grocery chains such as Hannaford’s.

Vendors say it’s a great opportunity to interact with their customers and community directly.

