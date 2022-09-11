“Maineiacs” celebrate Family Day

101st Air Refueling Wing
101st Air Refueling Wing(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 101st Air Refueling Wing hosted its annual Family Day in Bangor Sunday.

All families of military members were invited for a day full of food, games, tours, and activities around the wing.

Highlighted this year was a display and tour of the KC-46 Pegasus.

The Bangor wing is hoping to receive one of these planes, calling it “the future of mid-air refueling.”

But Sunday was a day for family - including the extended family that the wing serves as for families of deployed soldiers.

“It brings us all together, for what the flag means, for what the country means to all of us. We’re here to support and defend that,” said 1st Lt. Kyle Blanchette, KC-135 pilot.

“It’s what makes it happen because when I’m gone in deployment, I can trust that my friends and their spouses can take care of my spouse while we’re all gone, and it’s all one big community, one big family.”

Military members also recognized the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Tommy Moose joins the group photo
Ellsworth Moose Lodge hosts cookout for First responders
The event celebrated a key dairy export.
Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival
Some members weren't born yet the day of the attacks, but expressed the importance to "never...
Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11
Belfast 9/11 memorial
Day of remembrance in Belfast