“Maineiacs” celebrate Family Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 101st Air Refueling Wing hosted its annual Family Day in Bangor Sunday.

All families of military members were invited for a day full of food, games, tours, and activities around the wing.

Highlighted this year was a display and tour of the KC-46 Pegasus.

The Bangor wing is hoping to receive one of these planes, calling it “the future of mid-air refueling.”

But Sunday was a day for family - including the extended family that the wing serves as for families of deployed soldiers.

“It brings us all together, for what the flag means, for what the country means to all of us. We’re here to support and defend that,” said 1st Lt. Kyle Blanchette, KC-135 pilot.

“It’s what makes it happen because when I’m gone in deployment, I can trust that my friends and their spouses can take care of my spouse while we’re all gone, and it’s all one big community, one big family.”

Military members also recognized the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

