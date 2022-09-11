Maine Football drops home opener, falls to 0-2

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears returned home for a matchup against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday.

Both teams entered looking for their first win of the new campaign.

Crowds gathered early in the morning to begin tailgating for the first time this year.

One family drove up from Portland to see the game.

“First game of the year is always the best game of the year. It’s my first chance to come up and see the boys on campus and of course get to watch some Maine football and eat some good food,” said season ticket holder Chris James.

The game itself started off as a defensive struggle and special teams took center stage early on.

A booming punt from Maine flew over the Raider’s returner. Maine was able to down the ball at the one.

The score remained unchanged until the middle of the second quarter when Colgate QB Michael Brescia took the ball into the end zone off a 1-yard rush.

Brescia would add a second touchdown in the third, this time from two yards out to make the score 14-0.

Maine refused to back away.

Black Bear quarterback Joe Fagnano would score on the ground and through the air in the fourth.

But the comeback wouldn’t be completed as Colgate held on to win 21-18.

Maine will look to bounce back next Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.

