Maine delegation issue statements on 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s delegation has released statements to mark the 21st anniversary of September 11th.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued the following statement:

“On September 11, 2001, a terrorist attack transformed a late-summer morning of uncommon brilliance into one of unimagined horror.

“We pause today to reflect on the nearly 3,000 innocent lives that were taken that terrible day – including five from Maine. We also pause today to honor the heroes who courageously rushed headlong into danger to save the lives of others.

“On that evening 21 years ago, members of Congress gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. With tears in our eyes and sorrow in our hearts, together we sang, “God Bless America.” The emotions of shock, anger, and grief were joined by unity, patriotism, and resolve. All these years later, that moment remains one of my most enduring memories of that day.”

U.S. Senator Angus King issued the following statement:

“Twenty-one years ago, on September 11th, 2001, a heinous act of political violence took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, and the nightmare of terrorism struck our nation,” said Senator King. “Across the country, we watched together in horror as everyday Americans simply going about their daily business were targeted. It was one of the darkest days our nation has ever faced, but also one that showed the strength, values, and resilience of our people. As these vicious zealots sought to tear apart our nation and intimidate our people, the essence of America shone through – with countless undertaking heroic efforts to help their countrymen in need.

“Today, we must remember all those who were lost on that terrible morning: from everyday New Yorkers and Pentagon workers, to the brave first responders and passengers of Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives to save thousands when it mattered most. In recent months, America continued to demonstrate the endurance of our response, and brought justice to one of the last living conspirators of the attack.

“I also hope we can use this day to reflect on the shared values that make us Americans, and the national unity that shone so brightly in the aftermath of these attacks. Twenty-one years ago, we banded together to as a nation to reject hate, division, and fear – with the deep divisions we face at this moment in time, I believe we can do it once again.”

Congressman Jared Golden issued the following statement:

“Today, on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks, I join Americans across the country to solemnly remember the thousands of men and women who lost their lives those 21 years ago. We pay tribute to the thousands of brave souls who answered the call to protect and serve that day and in the years that followed, whether they were police officers, first responders, or members of our military. Many of them gave their lives. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

“We also hold in our hearts the many Americans whose lives were forever changed by the loss of a loved one on 9/11. For so many, those wounds remain fresh, and we grieve with you.

“Our country remains resolute in the face of those who seek to use terror and hate as a weapon against us. The anniversary of 9/11 is a powerful reminder that no matter the divisions in this nation, we are always stronger united than divided.”

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement:

“On September 11, we pause in solemn remembrance of the loved ones taken from us in a horrific attack on our nation, and we reflect on the service and sacrifice of our first responders, some of whom gave their lives on that awful day and all of whom stand up to courageously to protect us every day. During difficult moments for our nation, we have renewed our promise to stand united, both in grief and in determination to move forward. May we once again renew that promise as we honor those we lost on September 11th.”

