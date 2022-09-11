Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail

Bangor Livable Communities Committee joined the “Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag Stream” for their monthly trail clean-up Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Livable Communities Committee joined the “Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag Stream” for their monthly trail clean-up Saturday.

On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers and bags to remove waste from the community trails.

Like any public space, precautions are taken when handling “sharps” and other items, and are transported safely in empty water bottles to the designated containers.

Kids can enjoy the hike, too, and are encouraged to find trash but let the adults pick up anything else.

“We use this path for walking our dog, for doing our jogs, for doing nature walks as a family. I think that there is a little bit of concern about the trash and sometimes sharps that we find on the ground, but as a group we’ve decided if we can maintain it, hopefully more people will feel comfortable coming down here and using it on a regular basis. It’s beautiful, and a great place to be,” said Imke Jandreau, FOLKS volunteer.

Imke’s advice to visitors is to hike during appropriate hours, keep an eye on your surroundings, and just enjoy the trails.

The Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag will continue to clean up the trails each month through the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

Today marks the 21st anniversary of one of the darkest time periods in American history. The...
Maine delegation issue statements on 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Officials with Kennebunk Fire and Rescue say they were able to keep the flames from catching on...
Crews battle structure fire at Ogunquit antique shop
Sunny and warm today with clouds rolling in overnight.
Plane Pull
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine pull a plane for charity