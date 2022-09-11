Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Livable Communities Committee joined the “Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag Stream” for their monthly trail clean-up Saturday.

On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers and bags to remove waste from the community trails.

Like any public space, precautions are taken when handling “sharps” and other items, and are transported safely in empty water bottles to the designated containers.

Kids can enjoy the hike, too, and are encouraged to find trash but let the adults pick up anything else.

“We use this path for walking our dog, for doing our jogs, for doing nature walks as a family. I think that there is a little bit of concern about the trash and sometimes sharps that we find on the ground, but as a group we’ve decided if we can maintain it, hopefully more people will feel comfortable coming down here and using it on a regular basis. It’s beautiful, and a great place to be,” said Imke Jandreau, FOLKS volunteer.

Imke’s advice to visitors is to hike during appropriate hours, keep an eye on your surroundings, and just enjoy the trails.

The Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag will continue to clean up the trails each month through the end of November.

