Ellsworth Moose Lodge hosts cookout for First responders

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Moose Lodge NO. 2698 in Ellsworth paid tribute to First responders Sunday.

They hosted their 2nd annual cookout to honor First responders along with a visit from Tommy Moose.

Members presented Tommy Moose stuffed animals to Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Maine State Police Troop J, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office personnel at the event.

First responders can offer a Tommy Moose to local children who they encounter during stressful or traumatic situations.

Organizers say it’s all about appreciation.

“Well, it’s just the way that we feel about our first responders,” said Anthony Wyman, Moose Lodge NO. 2698.

“All the people that are in the business. They make it happen every day, so whatever little we can do is always a help.”

“We really just want to put back to them and let them know that they’re appreciated and everything that they do,” said Melanie Wyman, Moose Lodge NO. 2698.

The event also featured a 50-50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Luke Gross Scholarship Fund, in tribute to the late sheriff’s deputy who attended last year’s event.

There was also a collection booth set up for Bob McKenney - the longtime Ellsworth Fire Chief who recently passed away.

