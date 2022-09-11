Ellsworth Moose Lodge hosts cookout for First responders

Tommy Moose joins the group photo
Tommy Moose joins the group photo(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Moose Lodge NO. 2698 in Ellsworth paid tribute to First responders Sunday.

They hosted their 2nd annual cookout to honor First responders along with a visit from Tommy Moose.

Members presented Tommy Moose stuffed animals to Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Maine State Police Troop J, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office personnel at the event.

First responders can offer a Tommy Moose to local children who they encounter during stressful or traumatic situations.

Organizers say it’s all about appreciation.

“Well, it’s just the way that we feel about our first responders,” said Anthony Wyman, Moose Lodge NO. 2698.

“All the people that are in the business. They make it happen every day, so whatever little we can do is always a help.”

“We really just want to put back to them and let them know that they’re appreciated and everything that they do,” said Melanie Wyman, Moose Lodge NO. 2698.

The event also featured a 50-50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Luke Gross Scholarship Fund, in tribute to the late sheriff’s deputy who attended last year’s event.

There was also a collection booth set up for Bob McKenney - the longtime Ellsworth Fire Chief who recently passed away.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

The event celebrated a key dairy export.
Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival
Some members weren't born yet the day of the attacks, but expressed the importance to "never...
Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11
101st Air Refueling Wing
“Maineiacs” celebrate Family Day
Belfast 9/11 memorial
Day of remembrance in Belfast