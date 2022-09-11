BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It was a day of remembrance in Belfast.

The local VFW gathered for a trio of ceremonies to remember the tragic events of September 11th 2001.

Following a prayer, the ceremony began at 8:46 am. At the same time the first tower was struck.

The end of the ceremony was marked by a performance of taps following a 21-gun salute.

“Today as we honor the memory of those lost on September 11th. Know the resolve born out of tragedy made us stronger as a nation,” said Jim Roberts with the VFW during a speech.

The crowd then marched together towards the second ceremony to the tune of amazing grace.

At the start of the rendition of Taps during the second ceremony the sun broke out on an otherwise overcast day.

A definitive line broke out casting half of the ceremony in shadow and the other in light.

Perhaps it was symbolic of the darkness of the day in contrast to the light and resilience shown by those who bravely went into harm’s way to save others.

Those who lost their lives that day were memorialized in a special American flag that led the color guard

“It’s an honor for me to be asked to carry it. And I represent that the best I can,” said Alvin Smart of the VFW.

When the second ceremony had concluded they walked through the streets of Belfast as those going about their day paused to look on and pay their respects.

The final ceremony was held at the waterfront as a crowd gathered to hear the final speeches of the day speaking of unity.

“The attacks of September 11th, were intended to break our spirit. Instead, we emerge stronger and more unified,” Roberts said later on in a speech.

For some who took part in the ceremony they weren’t even born when America forever changed. But continuing to keep the memory of those we lost alive is of the utmost importance.

“It felt pretty good. It definitely meant that like I was like helping out my country and like, like serving for it in a way,” said Teddy Dyer from Troop 37 who took part in the ceremony alongside his family.

The VFW will continue this ceremony in years to come and has invited the public to join in.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.